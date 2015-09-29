Axel Springer says not planning further big M&A after Business Insider deal

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German media group Axel Springer will take a break from major acquisitions after agreeing to buy online outlet Business Insider so as to expand in English-language news, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Speaking on a conference call after the deal was announced, Axel Springer boss Mathias Dopfner outlined financial targets saying Business Insider would break even on an operating profit basis by 2018, while growing sales at more than 30 percent annually until 2020. (Reporting by Leila Abboud)