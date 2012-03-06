FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-PE firm buys stake in Axel Springer online ads arm
March 6, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-PE firm buys stake in Axel Springer online ads arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer AG said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with General Atlantic which will see the U.S. private equity firm take a 30 percent stake in its online classified adverts business.

As part of the deal, which will create a new offshoot called Axel Springer Digital Classifieds GmbH, General Atlantic will pay Springer 237 million euros ($314 million) up front for its stake. Axel Springer will also provide the new entity with a 460 million euro loan, of which General Atlantic will pay 30 percent back to Axel Springer.

