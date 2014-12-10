FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Axel Springer and Politico buy Belgian title European Voice
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
December 10, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Axel Springer and Politico buy Belgian title European Voice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Publishers Axel Springer and Politico have bought Belgian publication European Voice and plan to rebrand it to the European edition of Politico, the publishers said on Wednesday.

The acquisition comes months after the German and U.S. publishers had set up a joint venture for the launch of a European edition of Politico, which aims to cover European politics and policy.

The joint venture is one of many initiatives of Axel Springer into digital content and away from its traditional printing business as its readers are increasingly using their smartphones and tablets as their main source of information.

Springer and Politico said in a statement they want to launch the European Politico in spring.

Washington-based Politico was founded in 2007 and runs a newspaper, a magazine, and a subscription-based policy news service. Its digital products reach 7 million unique visitors a month. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Klaus Lauer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.