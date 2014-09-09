Axel Springer CEO aspires to more than double profits

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer’s chief executive Mathias Doepfner aspires to more than double the publisher’s core profit to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), he told top managers recently.

The owner of Germany’s top-selling daily “Bild” completed the sale of a cluster of newspapers and magazines for 920 million euros this year, and has said it wants to buy new assets, potentially including a large acquisition.

Axel Springer is shifting to digital publishing as its readers increasingly use smartphones and tablet computers to consume news and information. Its digital business now accounts for more than half its revenue and two thirds of core profit.

The Berlin-based publisher changed the Bild website to a so-called “freemium” model last year, with some content remaining free and items such as exclusive interviews, stories and photos subject to a charge.

Doepfner told managers on Aug. 28 in Berlin that core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1 billion euros was “absolutely possible,” German internet portal MEEDIA, quoted him as saying.

An Axel Springer spokeswoman confirmed that Doepfner talked about doubling its core profit.

“The amount was mentioned, but was not given as a target or outlook,” the spokeswoman said. “It was meant as a motivational long-term wish, to orientate the company on a clear growth path,” she added, declining to give a time frame. (1 US dollar = 0.7760 euros) (Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Greg Mahlich)