Regulator approves Springer/Funke marketing joint venture

FRANKFURT, June 11 (Reuters) - A German regulator approved German publisher Axel Springer’s planned sales and marketing joint venture with Funke Mediengruppe, a final element of its 2013 deal to sell regional newspapers, women’s magazines and TV guides to Funke.

The German Federal Cartel Office said in a statement that its investigation had shown that the venture would not limit competition in the marketing of advertising in Germany despite the strong market position of Springer’s daily paper Bild.

“One reason is that advertising customers can choose various combinations of regional dailies and thereby also achieve national reach,” Cartel Office President Andreas Mundt said in the statement.

Privately held Funke in 2013 agreed to pay 920 million euro ($1.04 billion) to Springer for a cluster of newspapers and magazines.