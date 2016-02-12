FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Axel Springer opts against legal change of entity
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
February 12, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

Axel Springer opts against legal change of entity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer SE scrapped plans to change its legal form to KGaA, which would have allowed the company to take on new investors with little influence while keeping majority owner Friede Springer in full control.

The company said that it and Friede Springer, the widow of the group’s founder, “have jointly come to the conclusion that the existing legal form of a SE (Societas Europaea) is the better alternative for the long-term development of the company and its attractiveness for the capital market”

“Axel Springer SE remains committed to the goal of becoming the leading digital publisher and will, if necessary, use other suitable options to raise capital,” it added.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.