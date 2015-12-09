Axel Springer CEO says doesn't expect big acquisitions in 2016

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer is not likely to make large acquisitions next year, its chief executive told investors on Wednesday.

“We are focusing in 2016 clearly on execution and performance so I would not expect any major acquisitions - neither on the content side, nor on the classified side,” Axel Springer Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner said at the company’s capital markets day.

“Ad-on acquisitions may happen, but acquisitions in non- profitable content assets are very unlikely,” he added. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by James Regan)