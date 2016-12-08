FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Axel Springer to launch daily German soccer paper
December 8, 2016 / 7:01 AM / 9 months ago

Axel Springer to launch daily German soccer paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Publisher Axel Springer plans to launch Germany's first daily newspaper focused on soccer on Jan. 20 as it seeks to stem declining sales at its classical print business.

"We believe that the time is ripe for a soccer paper," Matthias Bruegelmann, deputy editor in chief of Germany's top-selling daily paper Bild, said, adding that high TV viewer numbers and big audiences in stadiums underline strong interest in soccer.

He said he did not believe the new paper, which will be called Fussball Bild and cost 1 euro at newsstands across Germany, would take away readers from its existing publications like Bild and Sport Bild.

"Our test runs did not show any relevant cannibalisation," he said. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

