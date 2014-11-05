FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Axel Springer had 296,000 digital subscribers end Sept.
#Publishing
November 5, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

Axel Springer had 296,000 digital subscribers end Sept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer had 296,000 digital subscribers at the end of the third quarter, a 13-percent rise from the previous quarter, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Axel Springer changed the website of its top-selling daily Bild to a so-called “freemium” model last year, with some content remaining free and items such as exclusive interviews, stories and photos subject to a charge.

Bild had around 240,000 subscribers, while Die Welt had 56,000 digital subscribers, Axel Springer’s Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner told reporters on a conference call. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
