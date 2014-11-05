Axel Springer Q3 core profit rises on digital push

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer said on Wednesday its third-quarter core profit rose 2 percent as its push into digital publishing paid off.

The publisher of Europe’s top-selling daily “Bild” said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose to 97.8 million euros ($122.6 million).

Axel Springer said it still expects revenue to rise by a medium single-digit percentage this year. EBITDA is expected to increase by a low-double digit percentage.