Axel Springer Q3 core profit rises on digital push
November 5, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

Axel Springer Q3 core profit rises on digital push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer said on Wednesday its third-quarter core profit rose 2 percent as its push into digital publishing paid off.

The publisher of Europe’s top-selling daily “Bild” said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose to 97.8 million euros ($122.6 million).

Axel Springer said it still expects revenue to rise by a medium single-digit percentage this year. EBITDA is expected to increase by a low-double digit percentage.

$1 = 0.7974 euro Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

