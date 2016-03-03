FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Axel Springer 2015 core profit in line helped by acquisitions
March 3, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Axel Springer 2015 core profit in line helped by acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer on Thursday reported in-line annual core profit as growth in its digital business, helped by acquisitions, offset declines in its classical print business.

Full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 10.2 percent to 559 million euros ($607 million).

That was broadly in line with the average expectation in a Reuters poll for 561 million euros, with individual estimates of 11 analysts ranging from 555 million euros to 570 million euros.

The publisher of Europe’s best-selling Bild newspaper said it expects 2016 sales to rise by a low single-digit percentage, while it sees adjusted EBITDA rising by a low to medium single-digit percentage. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

