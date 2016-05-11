FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Axel Springer Q1 core profit up 5 pct helped by classified ads
May 11, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Axel Springer Q1 core profit up 5 pct helped by classified ads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer said on Wednesday first-quarter core profit rose 5 percent thanks to its online classified ads business.

The publisher of Europe’s top-selling tabloid Bild reported first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, of 125.9 million euros ($143.27 million).

That was in line with the average expectation in a Reuters poll for 125 million euros, with individual estimates of seven analysts ranging from 118 million euros to 128 million euros.

Classified ad revenues increased 20.9 percent to 212.9 million euros, with EBITDA up 18.4 percent at 83.2 million

Springer said it still expected a low to medium single-digit percentage rise in 2016 EBITDA on a low single-digit percentage increase in revenues.

$1 = 0.8787 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
