a year ago
Axel Springer cuts 2016 sales guidance on lower circulation
August 3, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

Axel Springer cuts 2016 sales guidance on lower circulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer on Wednesday cut is 2016 sales outlook as it expects a further decline of circulation revenues and a negative impact of divestments.

The publisher of Europe's largest daily Bild said in a statement it now expects flat revenues, compared with a previous forecast for low single-digit percentage growth.

Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) excluding special items were flat at 147 million euros ($165 million), just above consensus for 142 million in a Reuters poll, with estimates of eight analysts ranging from 131 million euros to 149 million.

Axel Springer confirmed its full-year guidance for a low to medium single-digit percentage rise in adjusted EBITDA.

$1 = 0.8921 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

