Axel Springer keeps 2016 guidance after Q3 beats expectations

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer on Thursday confirmed its full-year guidance after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results as its digital activities continued to compensate declines at its paid models.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) excluding special items rose 13 percent to 146.1 million euros ($162 million), above consensus for 140 million in a Reuters poll, with estimates of five analysts ranging from 132 million euros to 147 million.

The publisher of Europe's largest daily Bild said it still expected a low to medium single-digit percentage rise in 2016 adjusted EBITDA, with flat sales.