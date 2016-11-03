FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Axel Springer keeps 2016 guidance after Q3 beats expectations
November 3, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 10 months ago

Axel Springer keeps 2016 guidance after Q3 beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer on Thursday confirmed its full-year guidance after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results as its digital activities continued to compensate declines at its paid models.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) excluding special items rose 13 percent to 146.1 million euros ($162 million), above consensus for 140 million in a Reuters poll, with estimates of five analysts ranging from 132 million euros to 147 million.

The publisher of Europe's largest daily Bild said it still expected a low to medium single-digit percentage rise in 2016 adjusted EBITDA, with flat sales.

$1 = 0.8998 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
