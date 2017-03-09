FRANKFURT, March 9 German publisher Axel
Springer reported better-than-expected 2016 core
profit, helped by its digital business, especially its online
classified ads.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 6.5 percent in the year
to 595.5 million euros ($627.66 million), beating the average
forecast for 585 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Sales were stable at 3.29 billion, which was slightly below
expectations.
The publisher of Europe's best-selling tabloid Bild, said it
expected 2017 sales to rise by a medium single-digit percentage,
while adjusted EBITDA is expected to rise by a medium to high
single-digit percentage.
($1 = 0.9488 euros)
