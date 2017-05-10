FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Axel Springer confirms 2017 targets after Q1 profit rise
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
May 10, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 3 months ago

Axel Springer confirms 2017 targets after Q1 profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer reported a 17 percent rise in first quarter core profit, helped by its online classified ads, which more than compensated for declines in its classical paper and magazines business.

The publisher of Europe's best-selling tabloid Bild, said it still expected 2017 sales to rise by a medium single-digit percentage, while adjusted EBITDA is expected to rise by a medium to high single-digit percentage.

First quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 17 percent to 147.2 million euros, against the average forecast for 146 million in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose 6.7 percent to 836.2 million euros, which was below expectations for 843 million. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.