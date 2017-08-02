FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
UPDATE 1-Axel Springer lifts earnings forecast as digital media thrives
August 2, 2017 / 6:11 AM / an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Axel Springer lifts earnings forecast as digital media thrives

2 Min Read

* Sees 2017 EBITDA, EPS rising by high single-digit percentage

* Q2 EBITDA up 16 pct to 170 mln euro vs Reuters poll avg of 162 mln euro

* Digital share of revenues rises to 70 pct (Adds details on Q2, CEO quote, and context)

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Germany's Axel Springer , publisher of Europe's best-selling tabloid Bild, sees full-year earnings at the upper end of its forecast range after a strong first half driven by classified ads and digital subscriptions, the company said on Wednesday.

Axel Springer said it expected core earnings (EBITDA) and adjusted earnings per share to grow by a high single-digit percentage. It had previously forecast a mid- to high single-digit percentage increase.

Second-quarter EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose 16 percent to 170 million euros ($201 million), beating average estimate of 162 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Revenue rose 7 percent to 859 million euros, in line with the poll average, with digital revenues, including subscriptions to publications such as Business Insider, accounting for 70 percent of sales, up from 66 percent a year earlier.

"Our investments, especially those in the international digital business, are paying off," said Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner in a statement.

Springer is striving to become a force in English-speaking media and narrowly lost out to Japan's Nikkei in a bid to buy the Financial Times from Pearson in 2015.

$1 = 0.8454 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

