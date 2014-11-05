UPDATE 1-Axel Springer core profit growth slows as print declines

* Q3 adj. EBITDA growth slows to 2 pct y/y vs 8 pct in Q2

* Still sees 2014 EBITDA up by a low-double digit pct

* Axel Springer shares indicated to open 1 pct lower (Adds company comment, background, share price indication)

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer on Wednesday reported a slowdown in its core profit growth as a continued decline in print circulation weighed.

The publisher of Europe’s top-selling daily “Bild” said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 2 percent to 97.8 million euros ($122.6 million).

This compares to a 8-percent rise in the second quarter and 14 percent growth in the first quarter of the year.

As its peers, including The New York Times, News Corp.’s Wall Street Journal and Pearson’s Financial Times, Axel Springer is moving away from traditional print publications to digital products.

It is shifting along with its audience to smartphones and tablets as their main source of information.

Axel Springer’s Paid Models unit, which includes print offerings of its titles, posted a 40 percent drop in adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter.

The publisher said, however, it still expects revenue to rise by a medium single-digit percentage this year, while EBITDA is expected to increase by a low-double digit percentage.

“We anticipate that the expected decrease in circulation revenues will be more than offset by the planned increase in advertising revenues and other revenues,” Axel Springer said in its quarterly report.

Axel Springer shares are indicated to open 1 percent lower.