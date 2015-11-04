FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Axel Springer doesn't foresee future buys on scale of FT
November 4, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Axel Springer doesn't foresee future buys on scale of FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer does not expect to mount any further takeover attempts on the scale of the Financial Times, in which it was trumped by Japanese media group Nikkei’s $1.3 billion bid, its chief executive said.

“A takeover of this size ... is neither planned nor foreseeable,” Mathias Doepfner told reporters on a call after the company reported third-quarter results boosted by strong advertising revenues.

He added that he could see no other newspaper titles with the brand and content quality of the FT, which British media group Pearson agreed to sell to Nikkei in July. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

