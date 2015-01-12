FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario exercises greenshoe option for Axelero shares
#Corrections News
January 12, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario exercises greenshoe option for Axelero shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company’s name in headline to Axelero from Axlero.)

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Axelero SpA :

* Reported on Friday that Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA, acting as Global Coordinator of company’s shares placement, has exercised partially the greenshoe option for a total of 82,750 company’s shares, representing 28 percent of the shares subject to overallotment

* The purchase price of shares allocated as part of the greenshoe option was set at 5.50 euros per share and resulted in a total value of 455,125 euros ($539,596)

* The shares exercised as part of the greenshoe option will be allocated by Jan. 14

* Including the greenshoe option, the placing concerned total of 4,582,750 company’s shares, equal to 33.7 percent of the share capital, for a total value of 25.2 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:,

$1 = 0.8435 euros Gdynia Newsroom

