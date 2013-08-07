FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Axel Springer Q2 beats expectations on gains in digital media
August 7, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

Axel Springer Q2 beats expectations on gains in digital media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer on Wednesday reported better-than-expected second-quarter results as gains at its digital publications offset a drop at its print titles.

The company, which publishes Germany’s top-selling daily “Bild”, said second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, dropped 0.4 percent to 171.6 million euros ($228.4 million).

That was above the most optimistic expectation of 165 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The publisher said it still expected 2013 EBITDA to decline as much as 9 percent, while revenue is seen to rise by less than 5 percent. ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

