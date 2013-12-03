FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Publishing
December 3, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

Axel Springer says gets regulatory nod for part of Funke deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer said on Tuesday the German competition watchdog had approved the sale of its regional newspapers and womens’ magazines to Funke Mediengruppe.

The approval is only for a part of a bigger 920-million-euro ($1.25 billion) deal which also includes the sale of five TV magazines.

Last month Springer and Funke had revised a request for approval after Germany’s cartel office said the process needed to be simplified.

The two companies had withdrawn their request for the entire sale to be approved in one step and submitted approval requests for separate clusters of titles, such as regional newspapers, women’s magazines and TV programme guides.

Axel Springer said it expected a decision about the other parts of the deal next year. ($1 = 0.7377 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
