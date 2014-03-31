FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Funke to get regulatory nod for remaining Springer deal
March 31, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Funke to get regulatory nod for remaining Springer deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - The German antitrust watchdog on Monday said Funke Mediengruppe, which wants to buy TV programme guides from Axel Springer, had offered sufficient remedies to get regulatory approval for the deal.

Springer and Funke last year agreed on a 920 million euro ($1.27 billion) deal which also included the sale of Springer’s regional newspapers and womens’ magazines.

The sale had been the subject of an extended investigation by the German Cartel Office. Only parts of the deal had previously been approved and authorities had asked for concessions regarding the TV programme guides.

$1 = 0.7271 Euros Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ludwig Burger

