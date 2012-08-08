FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2012

Axel Springer sticks to view as digital drives Q2

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer on Wednesday said it stuck to its full-year outlook as its digital media activities continued to drive its second-quarter operating profit, which was slightly ahead of market expectations.

The group said second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6.4 percent to 172 million euros ($213.6 million), above average analysts’ expectations of 167 million euros.

The company -- founded in 1946 by journalist Axel Springer -- said it still expects its 2012 revenue to rise by a single-digit percentage, with EBITDA up slightly. ($1 = 0.8052 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

