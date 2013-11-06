UPDATE 1-Axel Springer Q3 core profit hit by restructuring costs

* Q3 EBITDA 123 mln euros vs Reuters poll avg of 130 mln

* Digital media now 40 pct of sales and 46 pct of EBITDA (Adds CEO comment, detail about)

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer reported a 18.3 percent fall in core earnings as higher costs for the restructuring of its print business and investments in its digital units weighed.

The company, which publishes Germany’s top-selling daily “Bild”, said on Wednesday third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items dropped to 123 million euros ($165.7 million) from 150.6 million last year.

That was below the average expectation of 130 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Axel Springer has placed the online content of its flagship titles “Bild” and “Die Welt” behind a paywall.

“The first experiences with our paid-content offerings have strengthened our conviction that quality journalism is of value to readers, also online,” said Axel Springer’s Chief Executive in a statement.

The publisher’s digital activities generated about 40 percent to the group’s total revenue and 46 percent of EBITDA in the first nine months of the year, partly offsetting the decline in its print business.

Print circulation of “Bild” dropped 7.5 percent from last year to an average of 2.63 million daily copies.

The publisher said it still expected 2013 EBITDA to decline by as much as 9 percent, while revenue is seen rising by less than 5 percent. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan Gould and Louise Heavens)