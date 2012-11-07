FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Axel Springer keeps outlook, Q3 misses expectations
November 7, 2012 / 6:44 AM / 5 years ago

Axel Springer keeps outlook, Q3 misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer kept it outlook for 2012 but third quarter core profit and revenues missed expectations.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 4.4 percent in the quarter through end-September to 150.6 million euros ($192.8 million). That missed the average of 154 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company, which publishes Germany’s largest selling daily ‘Bild’, said on Wednesday it still expects 2012 revenue to rise by a single-digit percentage, and EBITDA to be up slightly. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

