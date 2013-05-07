Axel Springer's print business hit by declining ad market

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer said on Tuesday its first-quarter operating profit fell, hit by the restructuring costs for its print business which suffered from the slow European economy.

Faced with a declining European advertising market, Springer said first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 3 percent to 132.4 million euros ($172.9 million).

The company, which publishes Germany’s top-selling daily “Bild”, reiterated it expected 2013 EBITDA to decline as much as 9 percent. ($1 = 0.7659 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)