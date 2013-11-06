FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Axel Springer Q3 core profit falls as print restructuring weighs
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
November 6, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Axel Springer Q3 core profit falls as print restructuring weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer reported a 18.3 percent fall in core earnings as higher costs for the restructuring of its print business and investments in its digital units weighed.

The company, which publishes Germany’s top-selling daily “Bild”, said third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items dropped to 123 million euros ($165.7 million) from 150.6 million last year.

That was below the average expectation of 130 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The publisher said it still expected 2013 EBITDA to decline as much as 9 percent, while revenue is seen to rise by less than 5 percent. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.