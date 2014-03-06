FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Axel Springer ups dividend, sees rising revenue and earnings
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 4 years ago

Axel Springer ups dividend, sees rising revenue and earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer said it would raise its dividend to 1.80 euros ($2.47) per share in 2013 from 1.70 euros a year earlier, backed by expectations of rising revenues and earnings in 2014.

The company, which publishes Germany’s top-selling daily “Bild”, on Thursday said it expected total revenue to rise in a mid-single digit percentage range in 2014.

“The Executive Board is aiming at an increase of group-wide earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and the adjusted earnings per share by an amount in the low double-digit percentage range,” it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7278 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.