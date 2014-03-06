Axel Springer ups dividend, sees rising revenue and earnings

FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer said it would raise its dividend to 1.80 euros ($2.47) per share in 2013 from 1.70 euros a year earlier, backed by expectations of rising revenues and earnings in 2014.

The company, which publishes Germany’s top-selling daily “Bild”, on Thursday said it expected total revenue to rise in a mid-single digit percentage range in 2014.

“The Executive Board is aiming at an increase of group-wide earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and the adjusted earnings per share by an amount in the low double-digit percentage range,” it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7278 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)