Axel Springer Q1 core profit rises 14 pct on classified ads
May 6, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

Axel Springer Q1 core profit rises 14 pct on classified ads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer reported a 14 percent rise in its core profit, fuelled by its classified advertising units.

The publisher of Germany’s top-selling daily “Bild” said on Tuesday earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 118.4 million euros ($164.3 million).

Axel Springer said it still expects revenue to rise in a mid-single digit percentage range in 2014 this year. EBITDA is expected to increase by a low-double digit percentage. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

