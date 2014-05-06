Axel Springer Q1 core profit rises 14 pct on classified ads

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer reported a 14 percent rise in its core profit, fuelled by its classified advertising units.

The publisher of Germany’s top-selling daily “Bild” said on Tuesday earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 118.4 million euros ($164.3 million).

Axel Springer said it still expects revenue to rise in a mid-single digit percentage range in 2014 this year. EBITDA is expected to increase by a low-double digit percentage. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)