Axel Springer Q2 core profit rises on digital push

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer reported an 8 percent rise in its core profit fuelled by its digital activities which made up more than half of its revenues.

The publisher of Germany’s top-selling daily “Bild” said on Tuesday earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 147.8 million euros ($198.4 million).

That was in line the average of 147 million euros in a poll, commissioned by Reuters.

Axel Springer said it still expects revenue to rise in a mid-single digit percentage range this year. EBITDA is expected to increase by a low-double digit percentage. ($1 = 0.7451 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)