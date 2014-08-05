FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Axel Springer Q2 core profit rises on digital push
August 5, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

Axel Springer Q2 core profit rises on digital push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer reported an 8 percent rise in its core profit fuelled by its digital activities which made up more than half of its revenues.

The publisher of Germany’s top-selling daily “Bild” said on Tuesday earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 147.8 million euros ($198.4 million).

That was in line the average of 147 million euros in a poll, commissioned by Reuters.

Axel Springer said it still expects revenue to rise in a mid-single digit percentage range this year. EBITDA is expected to increase by a low-double digit percentage. ($1 = 0.7451 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

