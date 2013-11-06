Axel Springer sees no drop in core profit next year

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer said on Wednesday it expected an end to the decline in its core profit next year, helped by fewer restructuring charges in its print business.

“Next year we expect lower restructuring costs. Therefore we expect that EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) will not decline,” Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner told reporters, adding that he was referring to the result from continuing operations.

The publisher said earlier on Wednesday it still expected 2013 EBITDA to decline by as much as 9 percent, while revenue is seen rising by less than 5 percent. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan Gould)