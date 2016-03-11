FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-France's Axereal picks ADM cocoa manager to head grain trading
March 11, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

MOVES-France's Axereal picks ADM cocoa manager to head grain trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - French cooperative Axereal has appointed Nicolas Poyade, previously head of Archer Daniels Midland Co’s cocoa business in Ghana, as its new director of grain trading, Axereal said on Friday.

Poyade, 37, has worked for ADM’s cocoa business for his whole career to date and brings experience of international trading, logistics and industrial processing, Axereal said in a statement.

Poyade, who is due to join Axereal at the start of May, will be in charge of the Granit Negoce unit that is one of the biggest exporters of French grain.

He succeeds Jean-Philippe Everling, who left Axereal last year and has since established Transgrain France together with Italian trading firm Casillo Group.

Axereal, which collects, trades and processes cereals, handled 10 million tonnes of grain last season, with about 4 million tonnes marketed by Granit Negoce. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by David Clarke)

