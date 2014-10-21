FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Axfood and Statoil Fuel & Retail intend to expand cooperation
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 21, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Axfood and Statoil Fuel & Retail intend to expand cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Axfood AB

* Axfood Sverige AB and Statoil Fuel & Retail Sverige AB (Statoil Fuel & Retail), an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., have signed a Declaration of Intent to expand their existing cooperation agreement.

* Axfood Sverige AB supplies groceries and fast food, and now the parties intend to reach an agreement on an expansion of the existing cooperation agreement to cover supplies of automotive products to Statoil Fuel & Retail’s staffed Statoil stations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

