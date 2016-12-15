FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
UPDATE 1-Axfood bids 554 mln SEK for owner of online grocery store mat.se
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 15, 2016 / 9:22 AM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 1-Axfood bids 554 mln SEK for owner of online grocery store mat.se

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Swedish food retailer Axfood said on Thursday it had made a 554 million crown ($59.6 million) cash offer for Matse, owner of online grocery store mat.se, as it adapts to shopping moving increasingly online.

* "The food retail market is currently in a phase of major changes, where trade is becoming increasingly digital with an increase in e-commerce," Axfood said in a statement. "The aim of the acquisition of mat.se is to accelerate and develop our digital venture"

* Axfood offers 17 SEK/share for Matse, offer value around 554 mln SEK

* Says price according to offer represents a premium of around 43 pct vs closing price of 11.90 SEK/Matse share on Dec. 14

* Says owners with a combined 83.2 pct of shares and votes in Matse have committed to accept offer

* Says is not dependent on external financing for the offer and will finance the entire offer by cash available from own funds

* Matse 2015 net sales were 203 mln SEK, operating loss (EBITA) 46 mln SEK

* Matse had said on Monday it had received a preliminary bid, not identifying the bidder, after its shares soared and trade in the stock was halted.

* Matse's shares jumped 43 pct on Thursday on the news of Axfood's offer while Axfood's shares slightly underperformed the wider market in Stockholm

* Planned acceptance period for the offer is Dec. 21-Jan. 23, expected settlement date Jan. 30

* Axfood's currently has e-commerce through its brands Hemkop, Willys, Axfood Narlivs and Axfood Snabbgross For the original story click here: bit.ly/2gDppMa Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2908 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.