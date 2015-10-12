FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Axfood says Q3 sales, profit stronger than expected
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 12, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

Sweden's Axfood says Q3 sales, profit stronger than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Swedish food retailer Axfood said on Monday sales and operating profit in the third quarter had exceeded its own expectations.

Axfood’s preliminary operating profit in the July-September period increased by 22 percent to 552 million Swedish crowns ($67.4 million) from the corresponding quarter last year.

Sales rose 6.7 percent to 10.4 billion crowns in the quarter, while operating margin rose to 5.3 percent from 4.6 percent.

Axfood said it had gained market shares.

“The strong sales were better than our expectations and contributed to very good profitability for the quarter,” Chief Executive Anders Stralman said in a statement.

Axfood’s third quarter report is set to be published on October 21.

$1 = 8.1867 Swedish crowns Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Daniel Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
