Axfood Q1 operating profit tops forecasts
April 22, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

Axfood Q1 operating profit tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 22 (Reuters) - Swedish food retailer Axfood posted a bigger than expected rise in first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday and repeated its goal to increase earnings this year.

Operating profit rose to 329 million Swedish crowns ($38 million) from a year-earlier 246 million and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 279 million.

Axfood also repeated it expected market conditions for the food retail sector to remain stable, with continued high competition and food price inflation of one to two percent.

$1 = 8.6521 Swedish crowns Reporting by Rebecka Roos, editing by Terje Solsvik

