UPDATE 1-Axfood Q1 tops forecasts, shares jump

(Adds details, share)

STOCKHOLM, April 22 (Reuters) - Swedish food retailer Axfood posted higher than expected earnings for the first quarter on Wednesday, boosted by strong sales, sending its shares up by four percent.

“Attractive customer offerings, well-run stores and a greater number of customers...have contributed to the positive sales trend,” Chief Executive Anders Stralman said in the report.

Axfood shares traded 4 percent higher at 0759 GMT, after a modest increase of around 2 percent so far this year. The Stockholm all-share index was up 0.9 percent for the day, and up 17 percent year-to-date.

Operating profit rose to 329 million Swedish crowns ($38 million) from a year-earlier 246 million and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 279 million.

Sales were 9.6 billion crowns in the quarter versus the 9.3 billion seen by analysts.

The company repeated its goal for 2015 to exceed the level of profit achieved in 2014.

Axfood also repeated it expected market conditions for the food retail sector to remain stable, with continued high competition and food price inflation of one to two percent.

Axfood will invest in both e-commerce and new stores this year, with eight new shops set to open in the coming quarters.

Total investments were expected to be in the range of 700-800 million crowns for the year, the company said.

On Wednesday the company launched a pilot project for online shopping.

“We are seeing a growing interest in e-commerce among all of our customers,” said Stralman in a statement.