FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Axia Real Estate launches 400 mln euro IPO
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Axia Real Estate launches 400 mln euro IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s Axia Real Estate SOCIMI has launched a 400 million euro ($545.34 million) initial public offering (IPO) and will use proceeds to acquire commercial property in Madrid and Barcelona, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Citigroup and JB Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal and the shares will be listed in Madrid.

More than half of the offering will be subscribed to by a group of institutional investors, with hedge fund Perry Capital committing 105 million euros, according to the term sheet. ($1 = 0.7335 Euros) (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.