Dec 9 (Reuters) - Axia Real Estate Socimi SA :

* Says buys 4 office buildings and one comercial property from Credit Suisse Asset Management Immobilien Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

* Says real estate deal price at 180 million euros

* All the buildings bought from Credit Suisse Asset Management are located in Spain Source text: bit.ly/1yvv9hX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)