Westlake says its raised offer for Axiall rejected

April 4 (Reuters) - Westlake Chemical Corp said on Monday its raised offer for Axiall Corp, a U.S. chemical and building products maker, had been rejected.

The company’s latest cash-and-stock offer made last week is valued at $23.35 per share based on Westlake’s Friday close.

The previous bid was valued at $19.94.

Westlake said the total value of the revised proposal is about $3.1 billion, including $1.5 billion of Axiall’s debt.