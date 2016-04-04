FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Westlake says its raised offer for Axiall rejected
April 4, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Westlake says its raised offer for Axiall rejected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Westlake Chemical Corp said on Monday its raised offer for Axiall Corp, a U.S. chemical and building products maker, had been rejected.

The company’s latest cash-and-stock offer made last week is valued at $23.35 per share based on Westlake’s Friday close.

The previous bid was valued at $19.94.

Westlake said the total value of the revised proposal is about $3.1 billion, including $1.5 billion of Axiall’s debt.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

