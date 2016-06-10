FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chemical maker Westlake agrees to buy Axiall for $2.33 bln
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Chemical maker Westlake agrees to buy Axiall for $2.33 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Axiall Corp has agreed to be acquired by Westlake Chemical Corp for $2.33 billion, days after South Korea’s Lotte Chemical Corp offered to buy Axiall.

Westlake said on Friday it would pay $33 per share in cash for Axiall. The offer price represents a premium of nearly 28 percent to Axiall’s Thursday close.

Westlake, rebuffed by Axiall multiple times, had offered to buy the chemical maker in March in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $23.35 per share at the time. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.