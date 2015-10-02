Axiata to buy controlling stake in Digicel Group's Myanmar venture

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia’s biggest mobile operator by market value, said on Friday it has entered into an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Digicel Group’s Myanmar venture for $221 million in cash.

edotco, a unit of Axiata, is taking a 75 percent stake in Digicel Asian Holdings Pte Ltd (DAH), the parent of Digicel Myanmar Tower Company Limited.

Axiata said the purchase is in line with its long-term strategy to create new revenue streams apart from the core mobile business.

The transaction would be financed by internally generated funds or external borrowings, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)