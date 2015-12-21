FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Axiata to buy Nepal's top mobile operator
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 21, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Axiata to buy Nepal's top mobile operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 21 - Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia’s biggest mobile operator by market value, said on Monday it has entered into an agreement to acquire Nepal’s top mobile operator in terms of market share for $1.37 billion.

Axiata Investments (UK) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Axiata Group, will fully acquire Reynolds Holdings Ltd, which owns 80 percent of equity in Nepalese mobile operator NCell.

Axiata said in a press statement that the acquisition is in line with its merger and acquisition priorities for an opportunistic footprint expansion.

For the full statement, please click (bit.ly/1NGpGrT)

Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.