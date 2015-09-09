REFILE-BRIEF-Axiata, Bharti Airtel in talks to combine Bangladesh units

(Refiles to clarify in headline that companies are in talks to combine their operations in Bangladesh)

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Axiata Group Bhd :

* Discussion to explore the possibility of combining the business operations of their telecommunication subsidiaries in Bangladesh

* Axiata Group Berhad and Bharti Airtel wish to announce that they have entered into an exclusive discussion

* No certainty that this discussion will lead into the execution of binding definitive agreements between the parties Source text ID: (bit.ly/1QnA1eH) (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru)