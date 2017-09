NEW DELHI, March 20 (Reuters) - The Indian government has set a price band of 1,290-1,357 rupees a share for selling a part of its stake in Axis Bank, two local television channels reported on Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

The government holds a 20.7 percent stake in Axis Bank via a trust fund called Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI). (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)