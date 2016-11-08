FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
India's Axis Bank says ATM machines not compromised in cyber attack
November 8, 2016 / 2:45 PM / 10 months ago

India's Axis Bank says ATM machines not compromised in cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector bank by assets, said on Tuesday none of its ATM machines had been compromised in a recent cyber attack.

Axis said it had detected suspicious transactions on its credit cards on Sept. 1 and debit cards on Sept. 15 and 16.

The bank said it had identified a third-party machine, likely from Hitachi, as a "suspected point of compromise."

Hitachi was not reachable for a comment outside of regular business hours.

A slew of banks in India are replacing or asking their customers to change security codes on as many as 3.25 million debit cards due to fears the card data may have been stolen. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Mark Potter)

