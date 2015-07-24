FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Axis Bank Q1 net profit up 19 percent; bad loans rise
#India Top News
July 24, 2015 / 9:23 AM / 2 years ago

Axis Bank Q1 net profit up 19 percent; bad loans rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee speaks on his mobile phone as he walks inside Axis Bank's corporate headquarters in Mumbai July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd(AXBK.NS), India’s third-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a better-than-expected 19 percent increase in quarterly profit even as bad loans rose.

Net profit rose to 19.78 billion rupees ($310 million) for its fiscal first quarter to June 30 from 16.67 billion rupees a year earlier, the bank said in a filing. Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 19.39 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 1.38 percent in the June quarter from 1.34 percent in the previous three months.

($1 = 63.9150 rupees)

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

