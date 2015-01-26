FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reinsurers Axis Capital, PartnerRe to merge in $11 billion deal
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2015 / 1:11 AM / 3 years ago

Reinsurers Axis Capital, PartnerRe to merge in $11 billion deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd and PartnerRe Ltd have agreed to an $11 billion merger to create one of the world’s largest reinsurers, PartnerRe said on Sunday.

The move is the latest indication that fierce competition and falling premiums in the reinsurance sector has led market players to consolidate. Reinsurers help insurers pay large damage claims in exchange for part of the profit.

The combined company will have gross premiums topping $10 billion, total capitalization of more than $14 billion, and total cash and invested assets of more than $33 billion, according to the PartnerRe statement.

PartnerRe shareholders will own 51.6 percent of the new company, and Axis holders, 48.4 percent, according to the statement.

Net income at the top 31 reinsurers rose to $14 billion in the first six months of 2014, up 12 percent from the same period the prior year. (Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.