Hedge fund Elliot Management raises stake in Axis to 10 pct

STOCKHOLM, March 30 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott Management has raised its stake in surveillance camera maker Axis AB, a disclosure notice showed on Monday, further pressuring Japan’s Canon Inc to sweeten its bid for it.

Canon’s acquisition of the Axis for about 23.6 billion Swedish crowns ($2.75 billion) is contingent on it taking over more than 90 percent of the Swedish company’s shares.

The notice from Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority showed the hedge fund’s investment vehicle Elliott Capital Advisors now held 10.01 percent in the company and came less than a week after it disclosed a 7.5 percent stake in Axis.

Canon in February launched a bid to buy all the Swedish company’s shares at 340 crowns apiece, a premium of nearly 50 percent to their closing price ahead of the announcement. Axis shares were down 0.5 percent at 338.7 crowns at 1057 GMT.

The Japanese group, the world’s biggest camera maker, is aiming to expand in the video surveillance market, a fast-growing sector it hopes can make up for flagging sales of digital cameras. ($1 = 8.5901 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Tom Heneghan)